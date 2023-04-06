Three people arrested after a burglary complaint on Wednesday may be involved in multiple crimes, Janesville police reported.

At about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a burglary complaint at 720 N. Oakhill Ave. and during their investigation learned of an additional burglary, an auto theft, and several attempted frauds, police said in a statement.

At about noon, officers were sent to the 1300 block of Sharon Drive for three people who were checking doors to homes in the area. The three were in a stolen car from one of the burglaries from earlier in the day, in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue, police said.

At about 12:30 p.m., two adults and a juvenile were arrested in the stolen Cadillac from a burglary at 1515 Maple Ave., police said.

Police are working complex cases and identifying victims, and trying to locate a dog that was stolen during one of the burglaries, police said, adding that more information will be arrested later, including the names of those arrested.

Anyone who thinks their home was broken into, should call 608-757-2244.

