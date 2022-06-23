3 adults, 2 juveniles arrested after fleeing Portage police in 2 stolen vehicles, authorities say

Three adults and two juveniles have been arrested after fleeing authorities in two stolen vehicles on June 9, Portage police reported.

Officers on June 9 observed a vehicle in Portage’s downtown that had been reported stolen in Madison, and as officers attempted to stop it, the vehicle and a second vehicle drove off together at high speed, Capt. Daniel Garrigan said in a statement.

Numerous Portage officers and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued the vehicle through Portage and then east on Interstate 39/90/94 toward Madison, Garrigan said.

During the pursuit, police learned that the second vehicle also was stolen from the Madison area, Garrigan said.

One of the vehicles and its occupants were apprehended on I-39/90/94, just north of the Columbia/Dane County line, while the second vehicle eluded law enforcement, Garrigan said.

As of Wednesday, Portage Police Department detectives have identified and police have arrested three adults and two juveniles they believe were involved, Garrigan said.

Tyell A. Allen-Williams, 18, of Windsor; Taquirria S. Smith, 19, of Sun Prairie; Samya B. McReynolds, 18, of Madison, and the two juveniles, who weren’t identified, face charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, fleeing/eluding police, and second-degree reckless endangering safety, Garrigan said.

Portage police said they were assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Deforest, police, Madison police, Sun Prairie police, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and both the Columbia and Dane County district attorney’s offices.

