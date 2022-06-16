3 accused of kidnapping man in Madison, killing him in rural Columbia County, authorities say

Three people are accused of kidnapping a man in Madison and driving the victim to rural Columbia County in his own vehicle where he was shot and killed, authorities said Thursday.

The three suspects, all from Madison, have been arrested and are being held in Dane County Jail, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Jesse J. Freiberg, 28, is being held in Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, along with Jakenya K. Patty, 21, and Laura M. Johnson, 38, both of whom are accused of being a party to the crime of homicide.

Madison police initially tipped off the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday about a potential homicide in the rural Portage area, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in the release. The tip stemmed from a kidnapping investigation in Madison that led to "credible information about a homicide that occurred in Columbia County," Brandner said.

Authorities searched numerous areas in Portage and the town of Lewiston, where the man was ultimately found Wednesday evening, Brandner said.

"There is no current danger to the community as all suspects are in jail. This was a targeted crime and not a random act of violence," the statement said.

On Tuesday, the man was "assaulted, bound and placed in his own vehicle" in Madison, Brandner said. The victim was driven to a rural area west of Portage where he was taken out of the vehicle and shot with a handgun, Brandner said.

The victim's body was eventually found on Klappstein Road near Highway 16.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office were able to confirm the victim's vehicle was in Portage during the early morning hours Tuesday, Brandner said, and the vehicle was later used by a woman Wednesday in an alleged attempt to run someone over in Madison.

"I want to thank the combined efforts of the Madison Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to quickly find the body and work towards solving this homicide," Brandner said. "A handgun and other evidence have been collected and crime scenes are still being processed."

This story will be updated.

