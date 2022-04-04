2nd passenger dies after OWI crash on Beltline, Monona police say

A second person has died after a single-vehicle crash on the Beltline on Thursday that resulted in the driver being arrested for OWI, Monona police reported Monday.

Police said the crash was relatively minor, but two passengers in the vehicle went into cardiac arrest shortly after because of “medical reasons.” Police said the medical emergencies were “possibly” overdoses, but did not specify further. One of those passengers later died at a hospital.

In an update on Monday, Monona police said they learned that over the weekend that the second adult passenger of the crash had died. The cause of the deaths has not yet been confirmed by the Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation is continuing.

The crash happened about 7:45 p.m. Thursday between Monona Drive and Stoughton Road. The vehicle had four occupants, including a young child, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin said in a statement. The child and driver were not injured in the crash.

When officers and emergency crews arrived at the scene, passersby — who happened to be nurses — were performing CPR on the two adult passengers, Chaney Austin said.

Emergency responders took over in attempting lifesaving measures on the passengers. The two passengers were then taken to a hospital, where one died and one survived, Chaney Austin said. Their identities have not been released.

The driver, Domingo Cardenas, 66, was arrested on tentative charges of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 and operating while revoked. Chaney Austin said additional criminal charges may be brought against Cardenas.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal Emily Hamer is a county government and criminal justice reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She also covers some general assignment and crime stories. She joined the paper in April 2019. Send tips to ehamer@madison.com Follow Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today