2nd man arrested in North Side shooting that left 2 critically injured

Madison police said Wednesday that they have arrested a second man in a shooting in September that left one man with gunshot wounds to his head and leg and another with arm and leg wounds.
Cordell Corner, 21, already was in custody at the Dane County Jail when he was arrested to face charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Cortez M. Talley, 28, of Madison, was arrested in late October and charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Talley allegedly was the man who shot the two men on Sept. 30 in the 1400 block of Northport Drive on the North Side.
According to a search warrant, a witness identified Talley to police and provided a picture of him. Police also viewed surveillance video from the area that showed the entire shooting incident, the warrant states.
The video shows Talley, without provocation, pulling out a handgun, racking the slide and pointing it at several people. Talley then chased the two men and fired multiple rounds at them. He is also seen putting the gun up to the head of one of the men and firing a round into his head.
The man shot in the head was rushed to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other was taken in critical condition to St. Mary’s Hospital after officers applied tourniquets to keep him from bleeding to death, the warrant states.
The warrant sought permission to take a DNA sample from Talley to match against other evidence that was collected at the scene.
The search warrant states that investigators collected nine 9mm shell casings in the parking lot for a strip of businesses at 1409 Northport Drive along with an unfired 9mm bullet, which investigators believe may have been touched by Talley.