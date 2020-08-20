 Skip to main content
2nd arrest made in armed robbery, 100 mph-plus chase on blown tires, Sun Prairie police say
Sun Prairie said they have made a second arrest in an Aug. 12 armed robbery that turned into a vehicle pursuit at more than 100 mph “on two rims with sparks flying” after spike strips punctured two of the vehicle’s tires.

Corian J. Davis, 23, of Madison, was arrested in Madison on Tuesday by Sun Prairie police detectives and faces tentative charges of armed robbery, possession with intent to deliver schedule 4 narcotic, possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 or 2 narcotic, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jalen EA Hayes, 20, of Fitchburg, was arrested earlier on tentative charges of armed robbery, second-degree reckless endangering safety and felony bail jumping.

Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in a statement that the “very active” investigation is continuing as detectives work to identify other suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie police non-emergency line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

The incident started with gunmen stealing cash at a Sun Prairie home and ended with a Dodge Charger abandoned in Madison with a stolen gun inside and two blown tires.

Killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

