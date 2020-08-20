2nd arrest made in armed robbery, 100 mph-plus chase on blown tires, Sun Prairie police say

Sun Prairie said they have made a second arrest in an Aug. 12 armed robbery that turned into a vehicle pursuit at more than 100 mph “on two rims with sparks flying” after spike strips punctured two of the vehicle’s tires.
Corian J. Davis, 23, of Madison, was arrested in Madison on Tuesday by Sun Prairie police detectives and faces tentative charges of armed robbery, possession with intent to deliver schedule 4 narcotic, possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 or 2 narcotic, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jalen EA Hayes, 20, of Fitchburg, was arrested earlier on tentative charges of armed robbery, second-degree reckless endangering safety and felony bail jumping.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in a statement that the “very active” investigation is continuing as detectives work to identify other suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie police non-emergency line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
The incident started with gunmen stealing cash at a Sun Prairie home and ended with a Dodge Charger abandoned in Madison with a stolen gun inside and two blown tires.
Killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
11-year-old girl in critical condition with gunshot wound to be removed from life support Thursday
2 arrests made in killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott
'I don't want to die': 2016 video shows 7-year-old Anisa Scott praying for an end to gun violence
Mourners grieve 'senseless' killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott
Chief: East Side shooting that injured 11-year-old girl 'a new low' in recent gun violence
Police still mum on investigation in alleged hate crime, 7 weeks later
Armed Sun Prairie robbery turns into 100 mph chase on blown tires, police say
27-year-old woman stabbed in chest during argument on North Side, Madison police say
Homicide by drunken driving charged in Highway 12 car-motorcycle crash
Woman tries to steal $4,000 of merchandise from JCPenney at East Towne Mall, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.