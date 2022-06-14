27 years later, Rock County skeletal remains identified as Delavan man

The Rock County Sherriff's Office has identified skeletal remains found 27 years ago as those of a Delavan man who was never reported missing, Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson announced in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Hunters found the body of Carl Junior Isaacs Jr. in November 1995 in a wooded area of town of Bradford near Interstate 43. An autopsy concluded that Isaacs died about a year before his discovery, which would indicate that he was about 20 at the time of his death, Knudson said.

After decades of work on the case, Det. Corene Bilhorn reached out in 2018 to the DNA Doe Project — an organization that uses genetic genealogy to help law enforcement offices identify anonymous John and Jane Does.

By October 2018, the organization identified Isaacs as a candidate, Knudson said. In 2019, the University of North Texas performed additional DNA testing on samples from Isaac's half-siblings, Knudson said. And in 2021, Isaacs' father was disinterred to provide bone samples for researchers to compare with Isaacs and his half-siblings.

This May, the sheriff's office received the results of the DNA testing from Texas identifying the remains as Isaacs. Surviving family members learned of the positive ID earlier through the DNA sampling process, and the Rock County Medical Examiner's office confirmed it this spring.

"There was a certain acceptance where they understood where things were going in this case," said Capt. Aaron Burdick, who leads the detective bureau in the sheriff's office.

Burdick declined to comment on interviews with family members, noting that they are part of the ongoing investigation.

Isaacs was never reported as missing, Knudson said. Over the 27-year investigation, the office checked abandoned vehicles and accident reports, with the idea that someone might have wandered away from a wreck, Knudson said. The office also scanned area yearbooks and even received isotopic analysis from the Smithsonian Institution, which determined from the chemical composition of Isaacs' bones that he was from the Midwest.

"The identity has been a mystery for my entire career," Knudson said.

With Isaacs identified, the focus of the investigation will switch to determining the "facts and circumstances" that led to his death, Knudson said. Isaacs had a criminal record encompassing five cases, according to the Wisconsin Court System. The office hopes that the release of his name will prompt friends and people who knew places he frequented to step forward, Burdick said.

"The passage of time will be a challenge here, but this entire case has been, from its inception, a challenge," Burdick said.

