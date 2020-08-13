27-year-old woman stabbed in chest during argument on North Side, Madison police say

A 27-year-old Madison woman was hospitalized after getting stabbed in the chest during a loud argument on the North Side early Thursday morning, police said.
Witnesses told officers that several women were in the street yelling at each other around 4:50 a.m. in the 3600 block of Kipling Dr., the Madison Police Department said.
The victim told medical staff at the hospital that she was trying to break up the fight when she was stabbed. Friends of the woman took her to the hospital, police reported.
The woman's stab wound was serious, but police said it is believed to be non-life threatening.
Officers are trying to identify a suspect.
