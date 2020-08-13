You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
27-year-old woman stabbed in chest during argument on North Side, Madison police say
alert top story

27-year-old woman stabbed in chest during argument on North Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 27-year-old Madison woman was hospitalized after getting stabbed in the chest during a loud argument on the North Side early Thursday morning, police said. 

Witnesses told officers that several women were in the street yelling at each other around 4:50 a.m. in the 3600 block of Kipling Dr., the Madison Police Department said. 

The victim told medical staff at the hospital that she was trying to break up the fight when she was stabbed. Friends of the woman took her to the hospital, police reported. 

The woman's stab wound was serious, but police said it is believed to be non-life threatening. 

Officers are trying to identify a suspect. 

Gun violence tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

+10 Gun violence tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics