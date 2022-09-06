 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
27 people ejected, 19 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say

Badger Fans 17-09032022234225

Wisconsin Badger fans gather in the main concourse of the newly-revamped south end zone of Camp Randall during the Wisconsin football team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

UW-Madison police reported that 27 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 19 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Illinois State.

Of the 27 people ejected, 18 were UW students, and of the 19 arrested, 16 were UW students, police said in a statement detailing the numbers.

Mirroring arrests, 19 people were ticketed during the game, with 16 being UW students, police said.

Those ticketed and ejected included 19 for underage drinking.

Of the eight people ejected without being ticketed, three were for possession of alcohol, two for disorderly conduct, and one each for seating issue/student section, tobacco usage, and intoxication. (Some received multiple citations.)

