27 people ejected, 19 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say

UW-Madison police reported that 27 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 19 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Illinois State.
Of the 27 people ejected, 18 were UW students, and of the 19 arrested, 16 were UW students, police said in a statement detailing the numbers.
Mirroring arrests, 19 people were ticketed during the game, with 16 being UW students, police said.
Those ticketed and ejected included 19 for underage drinking.
Of the eight people ejected without being ticketed, three were for possession of alcohol, two for disorderly conduct, and one each for seating issue/student section, tobacco usage, and intoxication. (Some received multiple citations.)
Photos: Wisconsin football fans revel in the team's season opener
UW-Madison alum Allison Olson of Eleva, Wis. dances with members of the Wisconsin Marching Band prior to the start of the Badgers’ home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
UW-Kadison freshman student Lauren Pickle applies a face tattoo ahead of the Wisconsin football team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Tyler Niermeyer of Waunakee, Wis. reaches for a football during a Badger Bash gathering at Union South ahead of the Wisconsin football team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Students at UW-Madison enjoy a pre-game part along Randall Avenue before the start of the Wisconsin football team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Steve Hoff and his granddaughter Avery Endres enjoy an up-close look at Bucky Badger during a visit to Badger Bash ahead of the Wisconsin football team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans attending a Badger Bash gathering celebrate ahead of the Wisconsin football team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans reach for t-shirts thrown to a crowd gathered at Union South ahead of the Wisconsin football team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin Spirit Squad perform for fans attending a Badger Bash celebration prior to the Wisconsin football team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Wisconsin football team cheer during the opening series of the team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Wisconsin football team, including from right, Brittany and Adam Mortimer and Nate Rasmussen, cheer during an interception return for a touchdown during first quarter of the team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Wisconsin football team cheer in the remodeled south end zone of Camp Randall following the team’s first score in the first quarter of their game against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Wisconsin football team cheer in the remodeled south end zone of Camp Randall following the team’s first score in the first quarter of their game against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badger fans Caiden Flanagan, 9, and Everett Wachter, 7, watch the game from he fifth floor terrace of the newly-revamped south end zone of Camp Randall during the Wisconsin football team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badger fans gather on the third floor terrace of the newly-revamped south end zone of Camp Randall during the Wisconsin football team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badger fans gather on the fifth floor terrace of the newly-revamped south end zone of Camp Randall during the Wisconsin football team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badger fans gather in the main concourse of the newly-revamped south end zone of Camp Randall during the Wisconsin football team’s home opener against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.