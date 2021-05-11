26-year-old Middleton man arrested in connection with Beltline shooting that injured 1

Madison police have arrested a 26-year-old Middleton man in connection with a shooting on the Beltline last week that left one person injured.

Madison police's Violent Crime Unit arrested the man Tuesday, Officer Gracia Rodriguez said. He was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

A suspected road rage incident led to multiple shots being fired into a car traveling east on the Beltline near Whitney Way at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A passenger in the car that was shot at sustained minor injuries.

The Beltline was closed between Gammon Road and Whitney Way for over an hour Thursday afternoon.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, Rodriguez said.

