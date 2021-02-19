 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
26-year-old man arrested in Far West Side triple shooting that killed 1
0 comments
alert

26-year-old man arrested in Far West Side triple shooting that killed 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday in a triple shooting on the Far West Side in October that left one man dead and two teenagers seriously injured, Madison police said. 

Jeffrey D. Briggs was arrested following an investigation into the shooting on Flower Lane shortly before 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 31, police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.

Jeffrey D. Briggs

Briggs

U.S. marshals found Briggs at a hotel in the 4800 block of Hayes Road at around 7:15 a.m. Friday and arrested him. Briggs was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The man killed in the shooting, Jason I. Eggleston, of Madison, was found on the pavement of Flower Lane outside the Wexford Ridge apartment complex. He died at the scene. One of the teenagers was found in an apartment, and the other was found about a half-block away at the corner of Colony Drive and North Gammon Road. Both of them, ages 17 and 18, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics