26-year-old man arrested in Far West Side triple shooting that killed 1

A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday in a triple shooting on the Far West Side in October that left one man dead and two teenagers seriously injured, Madison police said.
Jeffrey D. Briggs was arrested following an investigation into the shooting on Flower Lane shortly before 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 31, police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.
U.S. marshals found Briggs at a hotel in the 4800 block of Hayes Road at around 7:15 a.m. Friday and arrested him. Briggs was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The man killed in the shooting, Jason I. Eggleston, of Madison, was found on the pavement of Flower Lane outside the Wexford Ridge apartment complex. He died at the scene. One of the teenagers was found in an apartment, and the other was found about a half-block away at the corner of Colony Drive and North Gammon Road. Both of them, ages 17 and 18, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.