26-year-old man arrested in Far West Side triple shooting that killed 1

A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday in a triple shooting on the Far West Side in October that left one man dead and two teenagers seriously injured, Madison police said.

Jeffrey D. Briggs was arrested following an investigation into the shooting on Flower Lane shortly before 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 31, police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.

U.S. marshals found Briggs at a hotel in the 4800 block of Hayes Road at around 7:15 a.m. Friday and arrested him. Briggs was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.