26-year-old man arrested after investigation into Far West Side triple shooting that killed 1

A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday morning as the suspect in the Far West Side triple shooting on Oct. 31 that left one man dead and two teenagers seriously injured, Madison police said.
Madison police's Violent Crime Unit developed probable cause to arrest Jeffrey D. Briggs following an investigation into the shooting on Flower Lane shortly before 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 31, police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.
U.S. Marshals found Briggs at a local hotel on the 4800 block of Hayes Road at around 7:15 a.m. Friday and arrested him. Briggs was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office in November identified the man killed in the shooting as Jason I. Eggleston, who was found on the pavement of Flower Lane outside of the Wexford Ridge apartment complex and died at the scene. One of the teenagers was found in an apartment, while the other was found about a half-block away at the corner of Colony Drive and North Gammon Road. Both of them, ages 17 and 18, were taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.