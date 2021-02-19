26-year-old man arrested after investigation into Far West Side triple shooting that killed 1

A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday morning as the suspect in the Far West Side triple shooting on Oct. 31 that left one man dead and two teenagers seriously injured, Madison police said.

Madison police's Violent Crime Unit developed probable cause to arrest Jeffrey D. Briggs following an investigation into the shooting on Flower Lane shortly before 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 31, police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.

U.S. Marshals found Briggs at a local hotel on the 4800 block of Hayes Road at around 7:15 a.m. Friday and arrested him. Briggs was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.