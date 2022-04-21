25-year sentence for teen who admitted raping woman in her home, robbing two others while on bail

To those who know Sir Emarion M. Tucker from the Dane County Jail, he is pleasant, respectful and engaged in his education.

But the 19-year-old man facing Circuit Judge Chris Taylor for sentencing Thursday also had admitted that as a 16-year-old in 2018, he broke into a 43-year-old woman's Southwest Side home and raped her, and while free on bail, he assaulted and robbed two other women as they went about their lives on Madison streets.

"I understand you are making efforts," Taylor said. "I understand the perplexity of your counsel: How can there be the perception that you are kind and pleasant, and yet capable of such violence."

That unpredictability led Taylor on Thursday to sentence Tucker to 25 years in prison, followed by 20 years of extended supervision, which she said was necessary because she could not guarantee that the person back on the street after a shorter sentence would be any less dangerous than Tucker has shown himself to be.

"(Deputy District Attorney William) Brown is correct," Taylor said. "It's a very unusual case. It's very unusual to see such a young person engaged in such violence."

Tucker pleaded guilty last year to first-degree sexual assault the 2018 rape, which he committed when he was 16 years old. He was originally charged in juvenile court, but the case was transferred to adult court in May 2019. Since then, the case was delayed by an appeal, competency proceedings and by COVID-19 precautions in the jail and the courts.

The victim in the rape case told police that someone she later learned was Tucker broke into her home, threatened her with a two-by-four and raped her before leaving with her phone and one of her bank cards. His use of the card at a gas station ATM led to his arrest.

In court Thursday, the woman, speaking by phone, told Taylor that the incident all but ruined her life.

"This is really hard for me to write and speak for several reasons," she said. "One, most being that I had to relive one of the worst days in my life, even though it replays in my head every day. But mostly I feel like I'm giving away all my power again by telling all the ways that I was destroyed."

She said that in the moment, she felt like she had to give up her power, her body and her mind for fear Tucker would kill her. She said he asked her questions about her children as he raped her.

"My family is my whole heart," she said. "The mother that they knew was destroyed that day."

"You killed my soul," she said. "You killed every piece of who I was."

At the time of the incident, Tucker was supposed to be on home detention as part of a juvenile court disposition of an earlier case.

About a year after Tucker was charged in adult court, Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell agreed to reduce Tucker's bail from $30,000 to $2,000, which was then posted. He was supposed to be confined to his grandmother's house.

About two months later, Tucker attacked and robbed a woman on a Far West Side street and demanded sex from her. About two months after that, he robbed a 77-year-old woman of her purse at the Walgreens on Cottage Grove Road, punching her after she had rolled down her car window. Tucker also pleaded guilty to robbery charges related to those crimes.

"Mr. Tucker is a predator," said Brown, who asked for a 30-year prison sentence. "He's a predator who preys on vulnerable women in our community."

State assistant public defender Laura Breun, who asked for 12 years in prison, argued that Tucker is very young and immature and "will be a very different person than he is today" after serving a shorter sentence and having time to reflect on what he's done. She said he has accepted responsibility for his crimes and has not minimized his actions, as Brown had argued.

Taylor disagreed, referring to passages in a state Department of Corrections pre-sentence report in which Tucker, describing the rape, left the impression that the victim had acted willingly with Tucker.

"You raped her," Taylor said.

In court, Tucker apologized "to the court and to the people I have harmed."

"The damage I've done cannot be fixed," Tucker said. "But I do want those I've harmed to have closed wounds. I want the people I've harmed to be in a world of light and not in a dark place."

Taylor sentenced Tucker to 15 years in prison for the sexual assault, three years for the May 2020 robbery and seven years for the July 2020 robbery of the 77-year-old woman. With credit for time Tucker has spent in custody since his arrest in 2018, his 25-years in prison will be shortened by about three years and four months.

