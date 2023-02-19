A 25-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after flipping their vehicle in a crash early Sunday, authorities said.

The person had life-threatening injuries following the crash at the intersection of Highway G and Kelly Hill Road in the town of Springdale, Dane County Sheriff's Lt. Christopher Moore said. Alcohol appears to have played a role in the crash, Moore said.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved, Moore said.

