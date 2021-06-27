24-year-old Madison man drowns in Door County, authorities say

A 24-year-old Madison man died Saturday night after drowning in a Door County lake, the Sheriff's Office said.

Door County Sheriff's deputies and several local fire departments responded to a person in distress in Clark Lake near 5257 Grady Road in the town of Sevastopol just before 8 p.m.

Emergency responders found the man unresponsive in the water at 8:37 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said. He was taken away in an ambulance, but died at the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office is not identifying the victim until his family is notified.

Assisting on scene were crews from the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, Door County Emergency Services Department and Door County Dive Team.

