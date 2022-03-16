24-year-old dies after getting trapped in fiery crash on Southwest Side, authorities say

Madison police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 24-year-old man and led to another crash Tuesday on the Southwest Side.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said the Madison who died in the fiery was Anthony L. Koger III, of Madison.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer told the State Journal Wednesday morning that there was a single-vehicle fatal crash in the 5400 block of Raymond Road around 5:15 p.m. and another vehicle that pulled over to help was rear-ended.

A witness said a car was speeding when it left the road, went airborne, struck a tree, and burst into flames, Fryer said.

The driver, who the Medical Examiner's Office said was Koger, was trapped in the car as the fire grew, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Joel Kneifel said.

Passersby tried to help the driver out of the car, but were unable to get the person out, Kneifel said. Witnesses who called 911 said they could see large flames coming up from the vehicle, Kneifel said.

Emergency crews with the Fire Department arrived and were able to get Koger out of the vehicle, and he was was taken to a local hospital, Kneifel said.

Koger, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Fryer said. The Medical Examiner's Office said preliminary autopsy results show he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Traffic investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash, Fryer said.

State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.

