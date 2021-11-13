 Skip to main content
24 people arrested, including 22 students, during UW game against Northwestern
24 people arrested, including 22 students, during UW game against Northwestern

Twenty-four people were arrested, including 22 UW students, during Wisconsin football's 35-7 win against Northwestern on Saturday, UW-Madison police said. 

An additional 57 people were ejected from the game at Camp Randall, 39 of them students, police said. There were 16 first aid calls during the game. 

UW police handed out 16 citations during the game for underage drinking.

