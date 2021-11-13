24 people arrested, including 22 students, during UW game against Northwestern

Twenty-four people were arrested, including 22 UW students, during Wisconsin football's 35-7 win against Northwestern on Saturday, UW-Madison police said.
An additional 57 people were ejected from the game at Camp Randall, 39 of them students, police said. There were 16 first aid calls during the game.
UW police handed out 16 citations during the game for underage drinking.
Badgers fans on Twitter revved up after Wisconsin's blowout victory over Northwestern
In for a tougher test
NW offense was terrible. Won’t be the same next week so D will be far more challenged. Need Allen to stay healthy. They look like the team I thought they’d be all year. Nice.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) November 13, 2021
Making all the difference
Nice to see the continued development of the passing game, with better pass pro and poise in the pocket by Mertz. Allen a difference maker for sure. His emergence and forced turnovers still reason 1(a) and 1(b) for the Badgers’ surge.— ryebadger (@ryebadger1) November 13, 2021
Freshman phenom
Badgers came out flat until Williams interception. Wisconsin will go as far as Braelon Allen takes them. He has to stay healthy the rest of the year because the running back cupboard is bare and any postseason hopes will be gone. He’s that valuable.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) November 13, 2021
Trending upwards
I'll take any win over Northwestern. Dominant and Northwestern had a top 30 pass defense coming in. Very impressive game from Mertz when you take that into consideration. He keeps improving the sky is the limit for this team.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) November 13, 2021
More the merrier
Stress free football. Total dominance. Nice to give the second string some reps two games in a row— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) November 13, 2021
Stellar outing
Mertz threw the ball quick and with confidence. One bad decision at end of half.— Rob (@finleyr27) November 13, 2021
Feeling lucky
Why the heck do you put Mertz and Schipper back in following Davis and Acker fumbles??? 😡— Terry Heiliger (@terbear421) November 13, 2021
No shortage of talent
I love how our backups on D performed. UW will be top shelf for years to come.— No Más 🦡 (@JoRy_MaMa) November 13, 2021
Standing out in a crowd
Leo is still a superstar, and we're still not that bad.— Kyle Runde (@KyleRunde) November 13, 2021
Breathing easy
Took care of business against an inferior team. And nice to have a stress free win with no major injuries.— Madtown Alum (@madtownalum) November 13, 2021
Runaway train
Braelon Allen hype train is barreling down the tracks, as it should, and excited / appreciative of his efforts today— Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) November 13, 2021
Fair enough
The only correct answer, tbh...— O'Doyle Rulz (@RulzOdoyle) November 13, 2021
There it is
Best team ever!— aarondentz (@aarondentz) November 13, 2021
Beautiful execution
Just the kind of win we like to see over Northwestern.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) November 13, 2021
For good reason
Nobody wants to face them in the Big 10 Championship game— Jack (@gunnz907) November 13, 2021
Don't stop now
Need to give Davis some more carries even though he fumbled— Bill_Woj (@Slough_Creek) November 13, 2021
Dodging a bullet
Just happy to win. Northwestern seems to always have our number— Royce Wiersma (@RoyceWiersma) November 13, 2021
Full speed ahead
Great win, need to keep chugging along!— Foxes Of WI (@FoxesWi) November 13, 2021
Worst-case scenario
Our offense is Allen and if he goes down, it will not be pretty— Bryce Kingsley (@BMONAY85) November 13, 2021
Belong with the best
Dominant Defense— David Roelke (@droelke) November 13, 2021
Better late than never
Mertz looked like what we thought he would Finally.— Seth Doyen (@Scoobie_227) November 13, 2021