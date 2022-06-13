23-year-old man dead due to chest wound after disturbance on Far East Side, police say

A 23-year-old man was found with a chest wound and died at a hospital after a disturbance on the Far East Side early Sunday, Madison police said.

Officers arrived at the 5600 block of Black Onyx Drive about 5:30 a.m. in response to reports of a disturbance and found the victim with a chest wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.

Police took a person of interest into custody in connection with what they are calling a homicide.

Police did not say what kind of weapon caused the victim’s chest wound.

The Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the death.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

