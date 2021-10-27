 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
23-year-old arrested for East Side gas station stabbing, Madison police say
alert

23-year-old arrested for East Side gas station stabbing, Madison police say

A 23-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a man at an East Side gas station earlier this month, Madison police said. 

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Jeffrey Bouchard, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of attempted first degree homicide and bail jumping, Officer Michael Malloy said in a statement. Bouchard's arrest stems from the stabbing of a 30-year-old man at a Kwik Trip at 3528 E. Washington Ave. on Oct. 15.

Bouchard jpg.jpg

Jeffrey Bouchard

The man was taken to an area hospital with multiple stab wounds after the attack, though was in stable condition, police said. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics