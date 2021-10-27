23-year-old arrested for East Side gas station stabbing, Madison police say

A 23-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a man at an East Side gas station earlier this month, Madison police said.
Jeffrey Bouchard, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of attempted first degree homicide and bail jumping, Officer Michael Malloy said in a statement. Bouchard's arrest stems from the stabbing of a 30-year-old man at a Kwik Trip at 3528 E. Washington Ave. on Oct. 15.
The man was taken to an area hospital with multiple stab wounds after the attack, though was in stable condition, police said.