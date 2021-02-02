22-year-old woman arrested after stealing car outside of coffee shop in Monona

A 22-year-old woman was arrested after stealing a car outside of a coffee shop in the city of Monona Tuesday morning.

Antonia M. Crawford was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, resisting/obstructing arrest as well as an outstanding retail theft warrant, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.

Shortly after the car was stolen outside of the coffee stop, a Madison police officer saw the car at a Mobil gas station at 3019 E. Washington Ave. at around 9:30 a.m. Crawford, who was driving the stolen car, struggled against and resisted officers as she was taken into custody.

A passenger, a 28-year-old woman, was also taken into custody and tentatively charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation, Grigg said.

