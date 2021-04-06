22-year-old motorcyclist dies at scene of crash with car in town of Springdale

A 22-year-old man driving a motorcycle died at the scene of a crash with a car in the town of Springdale Tuesday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's Office deputies, Fitchrona EMS and Mount Horeb fire responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway PD and Highway J at around 4:50 p.m., Sheriff's Office Lt. Chris Larsh said.

A 17-year-old girl driving a Chevy Malibu eastbound on Highway PD "made an evasive move" to avoid hitting another car that was slowing down to turn northbound onto Highway J, Larsh said. While doing so, the girl drove into the westbound lane of Highway PD and hit the man, who was going westbound on his motorcycle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Names of the people involved in the crash were not released Tuesday "pending the outcome of the investigation" and notification of the man's family by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

