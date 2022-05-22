 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
22-year-old hospitalized after vehicle goes airborne in Vernon County crash, authorities say

A Minneapolis man has been hospitalized after he fell asleep at the wheel of his vehicle and crashed in Vernon County early Saturday, authorities said. 

Pedro Vera-Carpintero Jr., 22, was travelling west on Highway 14 near School Road around 7 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a field access road, which sent his vehicle flying into the air, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement. 

The 22-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital after the crash, Spears said.  

