22-year-old hospitalized after vehicle goes airborne in Vernon County crash, authorities say

A Minneapolis man has been hospitalized after he fell asleep at the wheel of his vehicle and crashed in Vernon County early Saturday, authorities said.

Pedro Vera-Carpintero Jr., 22, was travelling west on Highway 14 near School Road around 7 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a field access road, which sent his vehicle flying into the air, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

The 22-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital after the crash, Spears said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.