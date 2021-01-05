22-year-old charged with "luring" 12-year-old girl to park, sexual assault

A 22-year-old Oregon man was charged Tuesday with enticement and first-degree sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl he met in a county park early Monday.

A Dane County sheriff's deputy found Jacan L. Flores alone in his parked car as the deputy was driving through Fish Camp County Park in the town of Dunn about 1 a.m. Monday. The park had closed to the public at 10 p.m., according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

Flores said he was there because he had had an argument with his girlfriend and had driven there "to blow off some steam," the complaint states.

But the deputy noticed there were two soda cans in the cup holder in Flores' car, then saw a girl walk from the park's boat launch area on Lake Kegonsa.

The girl, who was carrying her shoes and appeared to be wet, told police she is 12 years old and Flores had lured her to the park. She said she had told Flores her age, the complaint states.

She said she and Flores had been communicating by Snapchat for a week or two prior. When she told Flores she is 12 years old, she said he replied, "We can still be friends." Flores sent her a message late Sunday night asking if they could meet. She said she didn't want to give him her home address, so they met at the park.