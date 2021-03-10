 Skip to main content
21-year-old man steals 19-year-old man's money, car during drug sale on Far West Side
A 21-year-old man stole a 19-year-old man's money and car during a drug sale on the Far West Side Wednesday afternoon, Madison police said. 

Officers responded to the armed robbery in the area of Starflower Drive and Aster Lane at around 2 p.m., Lt. Eugene Woehrle said. The two men, who know each other, had met up for the drug sale before the 21-year-old man left the area with the other man's money and car. 

Madison police is investigating. Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or submit information online at p3tips.com.

