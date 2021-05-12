21-year-old Iowa County man was arrested for allegedly killing 54-year-old mom, DOJ says

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 54-year-old mom after he called to report the death to authorities in Iowa County Monday afternoon, the state Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Sean Pickett, 21, of the village of Avoca, reported the death of his mom, Susan Pickett, 54, at a home in the village at around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Arriving law enforcement made contact with Pickett on scene and found Susan's body.

Pickett was set to appear in Iowa County Circuit Court Wednesday.

The death, which is being investigated as a homicide, was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.