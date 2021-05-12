 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
21-year-old Iowa County man was arrested for allegedly killing 54-year-old mom, DOJ says
0 comments
alert

21-year-old Iowa County man was arrested for allegedly killing 54-year-old mom, DOJ says

  • 0

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 54-year-old mom after he called to report the death to authorities in Iowa County Monday afternoon, the state Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Sean Pickett, 21, of the village of Avoca, reported the death of his mom, Susan Pickett, 54, at a home in the village at around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Arriving law enforcement made contact with Pickett on scene and found Susan's body. 

Pickett was set to appear in Iowa County Circuit Court Wednesday. 

The death, which is being investigated as a homicide, was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics