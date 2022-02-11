21 police involved in Madison arrest that left a man shot, Sheriff's Office says

Two state Department of Justice officers fired their weapons during a police operation last week that resulted in the shooting of a 38-year-old man and involved a total of 21 officers from five different local, state and federal agencies, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Quadren L. Wilson, of Beaver Dam, suffered five gunshot wounds to his back in the Feb. 3 incident just after 8 a.m. on Madison's Far East Side, according to his family, who also contend he was unarmed and wearing an ankle monitor and was due to meet with his probation officer the next day. Wilson is Black; his family says the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation agents who shot him are white.

DOJ and the Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation into the shooting, have provided little information about the incident other than to say that Wilson was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant. Wilson is a convicted felon but the only open case against him currently is for alleged disorderly conduct and making threatening phone calls.

It's unclear why so many officers from multiple agencies were involved in the arrest or why he was wanted.

Wilson was granted extended supervision in February 2020 after serving a little more than a year in prison for second-degree reckless endangerment. Department of Corrections spokesman John Beard said the agency issued a warrant for his arrest the morning he was shot after receiving information from the Justice Department that he had "engaged in new criminal behavior" that violated the rules of his supervision.

Wilson was charged in August with disorderly conduct. It wasn't clear if that case drove the Feb. 3 warrant, which was issued five months after the charge was filed. Beard declined to elaborate on the warrant. The sheriff's spokeswoman, Elise Schaffer, also didn't respond to a message Friday.

Justice Department spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said the agency would have no comment until the probe is completed. The sheriff's office has not offered a timeline for the investigation.

Sheriff's Office Capt. Jan Tetzlaff said Friday that "Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation agents were working collaboratively with federal agents and local officers to effectuate an arrest" when the shooting occurred.

None of the 21 officers involved was wearing a body camera, according to Tetzlaff. Thirteen of them are with DCI, she said, three are with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, three are Madison police officers, one is a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, and one is a state Department of Natural Resources warden.

Wilson's family called for him to be returned to the hospital from the Dane County Jail during a demonstration Wednesday at the intersection where he was shot.

The family’s demands come after the Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday published traffic camera footage of the immediate aftermath of Wilson’s arrest, which shows bullet holes in his vehicle and a swarm of law enforcement officers descending on the scene of the shooting in unmarked vehicles.

Investigators still are processing evidence collected at the scene and over the next several days, detectives will continue to interview those who were involved and potential witnesses, along with reviewing reports to “determine the facts of the incident,” Tetzlaff said.

“Sheriff Kalvin Barrett remains committed to conducting a methodical, objective and transparent investigation,” Tetzlaff said. “The mission of our investigation is to determine the facts and report the truth. We continue to ask for the community’s patience as we conduct our investigation. We will release additional information when it is appropriate to share and it does not interfere with the integrity of the investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has video recordings to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

