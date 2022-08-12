2018 fatal crash leads to 5-year prison sentence

Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara said that if Nicholas Hanley tells the story of how his driving after drinking killed a man and injured the man's wife, and how he's had to live with that on his conscience but did not have to go to prison for it, he's not sure whether that will send "the best message."

To end the story, McNamara sentenced Hanley on Friday to five years in prison.

"There will be people heartbroken because I'm sending you to prison, and I'm sorry about that," McNamara said. "But they are also the victims of your choices."

McNamara sentenced Hanley to prison, followed by five years of extended supervision, for the Oct. 14, 2018, crash in the town of Sun Prairie that killed Kevin Sylve and left his wife, Amy, with disabling and permanent injuries, including a brain injury.

Hanley, 50, of Sun Prairie, as part of an agreement pleaded guilty on August 1 to homicide by negligent driving, causing great bodily harm by reckless driving and fourth-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration. The agreement dismissed several other charges, including homicide by drunken driving.

Kevin Sylve was trying to turn left on Highway T into a pumpkin patch when the Toyota Camry he was driving was struck broadside by Hanley's truck, which was trying to pass Sylve's car.

An issue in the case was whether Sylve had put on his left turn signal, giving Hanley a warning that he was turning. Experts could not reach a conclusion either way, although an expert for Amy Sylve and her husband's estate had claimed as part of a civil lawsuit that the turn signal was on.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown contended the truck Hanley was driving was illegally modified because it was raised too high, had engine modifications that made it more powerful, had no catalytic converter and had illegal window tint. Brown argued it should not have been on the road.

Hanley was also driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.087%, just over the legal limit for drivers, but far above the 0.02% Hanley was allowed following a third-offense drunken driving conviction. He also had used marijuana.

In addition, Brown argued, Hanley had accelerated to 68 mph in a 55 mph zone in only 700 feet after being stopped at a stop sign.

"He was flying," Brown said. "He was absolutely flying."

One of Hanley's attorneys, William Ginsberg, argued that anyone who intended to pass a car as Hanley wanted to pass the Sylve car could have been going that fast. He also argued Kevin Sylve shared negligence because he also had marijuana in his system at the time and had failed to look for other traffic before he started his turn into the pumpkin patch.

If Hanley had had nothing to drink, Ginsberg argued, the crash would have been seen as an accident during a legal pass and Hanley would never have been prosecuted.

'It's too much'

Ginsberg also argued that his review of comparable cases in recent years showed that probation was the most fitting outcome for Hanley's case. Brown, who asked for seven years in prison, instead compared Hanley's case to one not on Ginsberg's list, that of Benjamin Cortes, who in 2019 was sentenced by McNamara to seven years in prison for driving recklessly, killing a pedestrian and injuring his wife on a sidewalk along South Midvale Boulevard.

McNamara rejected both comparisons and instead compared Hanley to Bruce Burnside, a Lutheran bishop McNamara sentenced in 2014 to 10 years in prison for the reckless driving death of a jogger in Sun Prairie.

Both Hanley and Burnside, McNamara said, had led positive lives in the community and had little or no criminal record at the time the crashes happened that led to their convictions. The difference, McNamara said, was that while Burnside had probably driven drunk numerous times without getting caught, Hanley had three prior drunken driving convictions, and the crash that killed Kevin Sylve was his fourth.

"To die so needlessly, so painfully, in such an aggravated way, it's too much," McNamara said. "It really shouldn't happen."

And that was even before considering the injuries Amy Sylve sustained, McNamara said, which will be with her for the rest of her life and force her to "navigate a life of disability without the person she relied on the most. It's too much."

Since the crash, Hanley's supporters said, he has quit drinking, has helped others maintain their sobriety and has become more involved in the community and his church. Dozens wrote letters on Hanley's behalf and packed the courtroom for his sentencing.

"I'm hoping today that you can understand that Nick has completely changed and has transformed his life in his discovery that he is an alcoholic," said his wife, Michelle Hanley. "He now knows and understands from the bottom of his heart and soul that he can't drink, and he doesn't want to. He sincerely has remorse for what happened."

Speaking to McNamara, Hanley said he expressed his deep remorse in a letter and said he prays for the Sylves.

"I wish this day would have come so much sooner so that people's healing could begin and I could learn that all my actions have a ripple effect, positive and negative," he said. "This one had many negatives."

A family's grief

But Sylve's family continues to struggle with Kevin Sylve's death and the brain injury Amy Sylve sustained that forced her to quit working. It's created a countdown, Amy Sylve said, to the time when, not if, she has to be placed in assisted living or a nursing home.

"Your honor, I'm broken," she told McNamara. "Daily, I struggle to heal, to cope, and to find hope. The result of the injuries resulting from the accident have stripped me of what was most meaningful to me in my life — my husband, my ability to work, my health and a sense of normal."

The Sylves' daughter, Sarah Betts, was preparing for her wedding when she got word of the crash.

"I feel resentful that Mr. Hanley has gotten to spend four years of holidays with his family and that was something that was taken away from me," she said. "I still have my mom though, and she's never been quite the same. She's not who she was before and I've come to terms with it. But it's just another loss my family has had to face."