20-year-old dead in 'targeted' shooting on Madison's Far East Side

Two separate shootings in Madison on Monday left one dead and another with serious injuries, Madison police said.
Police said the second shooting at about 6:44 p.m. was a “targeted event” near Acewood Boulevard and Cottage Grove Road on Madison’s Far East Side.
A 20-year-old male was found with injuries in the 4600 block of Martha Lane and taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.
Three hours after the incident police still had blocked off the southbound lane of Acewood Boulevard just north of Cottage Grove Road. A vehicle could be seen on the sidewalk.
“The Madison Police Department believes this to be a targeted event, and the Violent Crime Unit is investigating,” Madison police said in a statement.
The homicide is the city’s sixth of the year. There were 10 in all of 2020.
In an earlier incident, Madison police responded to an incident in which a 64-year-old man had been shot multiple times on the city’s South Side at Penn Park at about 3:52 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Police described the incident as an “attempted homicide.” They had not taken anyone into custody as of Monday evening in the first shooting, but said in a statement that based on initial information, “it does not appear that this incident was random.”
“Penn Park has been an important fixture in South Madison as the youth Raider football team practices and competes in the park,” Capt. Mike Hanson said in a statement. “Each weekend, there are numerous family-friendly events in Penn Park, and the Madison Police Department supports and participates in various events to encourage the safety and fun all should expect.”
Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.