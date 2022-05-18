20-year-old arrested in alleged accidental shooting death of Mount Horeb man

A 20-year-old Madison man has been tentatively charged with homicide for what authorities say was the accidental shooting of a 19-year-old man at a home in Blue Mounds on Sunday.

Isaiah M. Miller was being held in the Dane County Jail Wednesday on a probation violation and faces charges of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm.

He allegedly shot and killed Marshall L. "Levi" Iverson, of Mount Horeb, just before 5 a.m.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said during a brief press conference Wednesday that the shooting with an AR-15 platform rifle was accidental, and that the rifle was legally owned. Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Miller was not the owner of the rifle.

There were six people in the home at 10840 Blue Mountain Ave. when the shooting occurred, including the victim, Barrett said.

"This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided with appropriate education and knowledge when handling firearms," he said.

Blue Mounds Police Chief Joey Hoops said he could recall one other police call to the home several years ago. It did not involve a gun, he said.

Everyone interviewed by law enforcement in the case was cooperative, Barrett said, and Miller consented to a blood test after the shooting but the results of the test were not yet available.

Barrett declined to provide other details about what led up to the shooting and Miller, arrested Sunday, has not yet had a bail hearing and no criminal complaint had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Miller has no felony criminal record but was convicted of misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest in 2021 and 2022. As part of a plea deal in the 2022 case, a misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon was dismissed, and at the time of Sunday's shooting, Miller was barred by the court from using or possessing a firearm.

Iverson was a graduate of Madison's Operation Fresh Start alternative education program, according to the program's executive director, Greg Markle, and Iverson's former supervisor, Taylor Houghton. The program helps people ages 16-24 earn their high school diploma and job skills.

Houghton, a conservation supervisor with Operation Fresh Start, said Iverson worked with her in 2020 for about nine or 10 months clearing invasive species, cleaning up trash and restoring native habitat around Madison.

She said he was shy at first "but then turned into the leader on the crew," and was "extremely hard-working" and got along with everyone. She said he wanted to start his own business someday.

"He was a really good kid and he was on the right path," she said, "and it's just heartbreaking to know what's happened."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.