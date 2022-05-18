20-year-old arrested in alleged accidental fatal shooting of Mount Horeb man

A 20-year-old Madison man has been tentatively charged with homicide for what authorities say was the accidental shooting of a 19-year-old man at a home in Blue Mounds on Sunday.

Isaiah M. Miller was being held in the Dane County Jail Wednesday on tentative charges of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm.

He allegedly shot and killed Marshall L. "Levi" Iverson, of Mount Horeb, just before 5 a.m.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett during a brief press conference Wednesday that the shooting with an AR-15 platform rifle was accidental, and that the rifle was legally owned. There were six people in the home at 10840 Blue Mountain Ave. when the shooting occurred, including the victim, he said.

Everyone interviewed by law enforcement in the case was cooperative, Barrett said.

He declined to provide other details about what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated.

