20-year officer named as detective who fatally shot suspect in village of Oregon

The state Department of Justice on Monday named a 20-year law enforcement veteran as the Dane County Sheriff's detective who shot and killed a suspect Oct. 23 in the village of Oregon.

Clint R. Seltzner was among those searching for Jose C. Jimenez, 21, in the 5200 block of Highway CC when he shot and killed Jimenez at around 3:15 p.m. Authorities said a firearm was located at the scene but declined to say whether it belonged to Jimenez or whether it had been used to threaten Seltzner or other police.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt in the incident, DOJ said.

Seltzner has been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation, which when finished will be turned over the district attorney, who make a decision on whether to charge Seltzner with a crime.

In a statement, DOJ said Jimenez was being sought on an alleged weapons violation, and law enforcement had set up a perimeter to capture him when Jimenez tried to flee the scene on foot. In a statement Oct. 23 about Jimenez's death, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said his office got a 911 call about 11 a.m. about a weapons violation on Jefferson Street, and deputies and assisting agencies began searching for a person in the area.

The shooting behind a residential cul-de-sac on Eagle Drive came four days after an armed robbery a few blocks away, but police haven't said if the two incidents were related. Court records show Jimenez had been charged with theft and disorderly conduct in December.

It also came two days after a home explosion in the same block as the armed robbery that also destroyed a neighboring structure. Authorities have said that incident and the robbery are not related.

It was the second time last month a Dane County Sheriff's Office employee shot and killed someone. On Oct. 13, Deputy Cody Woods fatally shot 46-year-old Quantaze D. Campbell during an investigation of a stolen vehicle outside a Super 8 hotel in Windsor. Woods has also been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Last week, people who knew Jimenez said little in his conduct suggested he might have been in trouble with the law.

