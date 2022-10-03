20 people ejected, 11 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say

UW-Madison police reported that 20 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 11 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Illinois.

Of the 20 people ejected, 10 were UW students, and of the 11 arrested, six were UW students, police said in a statement detailing the numbers.

Police said 11 people were ticketed during the game, with six being UW students.

Those ticketed and ejected included 10 for underage drinking and one for trespassing.

Of the people ejected without being ticketed, four were for possession of alcohol, three for intoxication, and two for seating issue/student section.