 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

20 people ejected, 11 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say

Camp Randall Stadium in sun, State Journal generic file photo
STATE JOURNAL

UW-Madison police reported that 20 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 11 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Illinois.

Of the 20 people ejected, 10 were UW students, and of the 11 arrested, six were UW students, police said in a statement detailing the numbers.

Police said 11 people were ticketed during the game, with six being UW students.

Those ticketed and ejected included 10 for underage drinking and one for trespassing.

Of the people ejected without being ticketed, four were for possession of alcohol, three for intoxication, and two for seating issue/student section.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Flu shot time, seniors need revved-up shots

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics