2 years probation, 30 days in jail for man who hit girl with SUV and left scene

A man who in 2020 struck and injured a 12-year-old girl with his vehicle, then drove off, will spend 30 days in jail as part of a two-year probationary sentence for drunken driving causing injury, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Sarbjit S. Bhullar, 37, of Madison, apologized to Lamara Howard for his actions on Dec. 13, 2020, when he struck Lamara with his SUV, then "panicked" and drove away and was not found by police until the next day outside his apartment building.

Bhullar was originally charged in December 2020 with hit-and-run causing injury, a felony, but under a plea agreement he pleaded guilty in May to first-offense drunken driving causing injury, a misdemeanor. The conviction carries a mandatory minimum of 30 days in jail, which Bhullar and his attorney, along with Assistant District Attorney Tim Verhoff, agreed to recommend to Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds.

Bhullar, who had no prior criminal record, will also remain on probation for two years and was fined $300, plus costs and surcharges. He was ordered to pay $7,863 in restitution and will lose his driver's license for two years.

While Bhullar admitted with his plea that he had been drinking, the delay in finding him after the crash meant police did not have a measurement of his blood alcohol concentration.

Lamara told Reynolds she did not want Bhullar to spend time in jail, and that all she wanted was an apology for the pain he caused her. While accidents happen, she said, the difference was that Bhullar didn't stop.

A criminal complaint states Lamara sustained a concussion, hematomas, headaches and fractures. Lamara's mother, Monica Howard, also said in court Wednesday that Lamara had to undergo eye surgery.

"This has been a difficult year and a half," Howard said, showing Reynolds photos of her daughter before the crash and after, when her appearance was altered by her injuries. "This little girl was left for dead."

But since her recovery, Howard said, her daughter has been able to do amazing things, including flying a plane during Camp Willa, an aviation camp for underserved youth. Her photo was featured in a story on Camp Willa in Monday's Wisconsin State Journal.

The complaint states a witness told police a girl was crossing McKenna Boulevard at Raymond Road in the crosswalk against a green light when an SUV coming down the hill struck her, slowed slightly, then left the scene.

Police were able to see on traffic camera footage that the SUV had left a parking lot at a nearby apartment complex, and police were later able to find it there and confronted Bhullar when he approached the SUV, the complaint states.

Bhullar told police he was driving when there was suddenly someone in the road, and he struck her. But he said kept going and picked up his sister from work but did not tell his sister what had happened, the complaint states.