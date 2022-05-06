2 years of probation ordered for ex-substitute teacher convicted of misdemeanor sex assaults

A former Verona School District substitute teacher was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for inappropriately touching two middle school girls in 2020, but he could face prison time if his probation is revoked during that time.

Dustin D. Schallert, 32, of Stevens Point, said he "never intended for anything like this to happen" when two girls said he touched them during classes on March 5 and March 6, 2020, at Badger Ridge Middle School.

"My behavior was inappropriate and was uncharacteristic," Schallert said. "I would never touch anybody without their consent and certainly not a child."

Schallert apologized for his actions.

Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, calling it a "confusing case," decided against a six-month jail sentence requested by Deputy District Attorney William Brown, agreeing with defense attorney Mark Eisenberg that Schallert has already been under strict control for the past two years, and faces two years under strict sex offender probation by the state Department of Corrections.

Schallert pleaded guilty on March 21 to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. He also pleaded guilty to causing mental harm to a child, a felony, but a conviction will not be entered on that charge unless Schallert's probation is revoked by the DOC.

If the felony conviction is entered, Schallert could face up to 12½ years of combined prison and extended supervision.

Schallert was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault for an incident in which an 11-year-old girl told police Schallert grabbed her buttocks. He was also charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child for another incident in which a 13-year-old girl told police Schallert put his hand down the top of her shirt.

Brown said those felony sexual assault charges had to be dismissed because it became doubtful that prosecutors could prove they were intentional acts on Schallert's part. The agreement will also keep Schallert from ever teaching again, Brown said.

"He was absolutely, unequivocally unqualified and should never work with children again," Brown said. "He needs to find something else to do with his life."

The father of one of the girls, who spoke in court Friday, said his daughter was experiencing mental health concerns before the incident and had been improving, but after the incident, she plunged further into despair.

"The Friday it happened, it put her back into a depression, deeper than she had ever been," he said.

The girl told Reynolds she continued to feel the place on her body where Schallert touched her that day, and "I still do to this day."

She has struggled, she said, but has been "told not to let him have the power to ruin my life."

Eisenberg argued against the six-month jail sentence for Schallert because his supervision has already been like a jail sentence. He said that while Schallert's teaching style was "eccentric and strange," "there is a difference between that and him being a sexual predator and committing sex crimes."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.