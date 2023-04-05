A brother from a Catholic order who worked last year for the Madison Diocese was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for his sexual involvement with a 17-year-old girl he met while serving a northeastern Dane County parish.

"Truly I stand here sinful and sorrowful. I acknowledge my mistake," said Rajnal Rehmat, 31, who pleaded guilty in February to child enticement. "I am so ashamed of my poor choice."

Rehmat was arrested in December after his involvement with the girl, whom he met in a Bible study group he led at the joint parish of St. Olaf-St. Joseph, in DeForest and the town of Bristol, came to light. He had initially faced a sexual assault charge but that was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Rehmat, originally from Pakistan, is a brother of California-based Canons Regular of Jesus the Lord and was five months into a 2½-year contract with the Madison Diocese when he was arrested for incidents with the girl, which happened between Sept. 5 and Oct. 1, according to a criminal complaint.

As a result of his conviction, Rehmat is all but certain to be deported once he finishes serving his prison sentence. Assistant District Attorney Annie Jay said that alone was a reason he should not be sentenced to probation, which would essentially be meaningless.

Rehmat's attorney, state Assistant Public Defender Adam Welch, asked for a six-month jail sentence.

Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara noted the gravity of what Rehmat had done — essentially failed his responsibility as an adult and as a leader at church not to become sexually involved with someone still considered a child under the law. While Rehmat has shown glimpses of good character, McNamara said, it was the same character that "prevented you from doing the right thing here."

And regardless of his occupation, McNamara said, "you shouldn't be able to do this to a child and just go home."

He said it appeared clear that Rehmat knew early on that "every step of this relationship with this child was inappropriate."

The girl and her parents did not attend the sentencing hearing. But in a statement filed in court, the girl's parents wrote that they believed initially that Rehmat was a "very sweet, fun, loveable, kind man," only to later feel "a great sense of loss and betrayal at the harm he has caused our child."

"In a world that has so much chaos and uncertainty, kids need good role models to help them through their journey of life," they wrote. "Reggie, you were in that position. Young people looked up to you and trusted you. You used that trust to cause serious harm."

The girl's parents added that while they are "very angry," they forgive Rehmat and are praying for his soul.

A criminal complaint states the girl and Rehmat initially texted one another, and despite a warning from the parish's lead pastor not to text with minors, that continued, and their relationship escalated.

Welch said the girl was "sexually interested in Mr. Rehmat from the moment she met him," and was sexually interested in other clergy as well. Rehmat, he said, "should have known better" but there was mutual attraction between the two.

The girl said, according to the complaint, that there were times when Rehmat indicated their relationship was forbidden, including an instance in an elevator at the Basilica of St. Josaphat in Milwaukee when he told her, "Oh, I'm a naughty brother. I have my cassock on and am kissing a minor in an elevator," the complaint states.

Jay said that despite allegations in recent years concerning sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy, this was not an instance in which there was any allegation the church attempted to cover up that contact. She said the Diocese reported the contact to authorities after learning about it.

Court documents also state that Dane County Child Protective Services had received an anonymous tip from a friend of the victim.