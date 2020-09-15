2 women wanted in attempted homicide arrested after stand-off on North Side, Madison police say

Two women wanted in a stabbing attempted homicide last month were arrested Tuesday after a stand-off on the North Side, Madison police reported.
Cierra L. Jackson, 28, and Charmaine R Brown, 55, are tentatively charged with first-degree attempted homicide, both as a party to a crime, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
At about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 3600 block of Kipling Drive after a 911 call came in reporting a disturbance, Grigg said.
Arriving officers learned that two suspects — Jackson and Brown — in an incident in the same block on Aug. 13 in which a Madison woman was stabbed in the chest during a loud argument were inside a residence and refusing to come out, Grigg said.
The woman told medical staff at the hospital she was taken to that she was trying to break up the fight when she was stabbed.
Over the course of several hours of negotiating, patrol officers, with the assistance of SWAT, were able to take Jackson, Brown and Antonio Rollins, 39, into custody without further incident, Grigg said.
Rollins was arrested on an outstanding warrant, Grigg said.
Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
Driver of car in which 11-year-old girl was shot sentenced to prison after federal probation revoked
Kyla Robinson, sister of Tony Robinson, was victim who died in Friday car crash
Person dies from injuries sustained in multi-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say
Full report: Two militia arrests made; Jacob Blake, shot by Kenosha police, optimistic
Man arrested for setting woman on fire, striking man with vehicle in Waukesha, police say
Middleton woman punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say
2 arrested after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff says
Madison police see big uptick in burglaries, urge residents to increase vigilance
Madison 'kingpin' pleads guilty to multiple burglary, stolen vehicle charges
Mauston places 4 police officers on leave for off-duty incidents, city says
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.