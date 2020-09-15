 Skip to main content
2 women wanted in attempted homicide arrested after stand-off on North Side, Madison police say
Two women wanted in a stabbing attempted homicide last month were arrested Tuesday after a stand-off on the North Side, Madison police reported.

Cierra L. Jackson, 28, and Charmaine R Brown, 55, are tentatively charged with first-degree attempted homicide, both as a party to a crime, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

At about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 3600 block of Kipling Drive after a 911 call came in reporting a disturbance, Grigg said.

Arriving officers learned that two suspects — Jackson and Brown — in an incident in the same block on Aug. 13 in which a Madison woman was stabbed in the chest during a loud argument were inside a residence and refusing to come out, Grigg said.

The woman told medical staff at the hospital she was taken to that she was trying to break up the fight when she was stabbed.

Over the course of several hours of negotiating, patrol officers, with the assistance of SWAT, were able to take Jackson, Brown and Antonio Rollins, 39, into custody without further incident, Grigg said.

Rollins was arrested on an outstanding warrant, Grigg said.

