2 women shaken by man pointing gun at 1 woman’s head on Near West Side, Madison police say

Two women were left badly shaken early Friday morning after a man came out of the shadows on the Near West Side and pointed a gun at the head of one of them, Madison police reported.

The 21-year-old women were walking together on Mendota Court shortly before 2:30 a.m. when the armed man confronted them, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Both women began screaming loudly and the man ran, DeSpain said.

A person of interest is in custody on a parole hold, but he has not been arrested for the attack, DeSpain said, adding that more information likely will be released as the investigation continues.

