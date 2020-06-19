You are the owner of this article.
2 women shaken by man pointing gun at 1 woman’s head on Near West Side, Madison police say
2 women shaken by man pointing gun at 1 woman’s head on Near West Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two women were left badly shaken early Friday morning after a man came out of the shadows on the Near West Side and pointed a gun at the head of one of them, Madison police reported.

The 21-year-old women were walking together on Mendota Court shortly before 2:30 a.m. when the armed man confronted them, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Both women began screaming loudly and the man ran, DeSpain said.

A person of interest is in custody on a parole hold, but he has not been arrested for the attack, DeSpain said, adding that more information likely will be released as the investigation continues.

