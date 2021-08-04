2 women face attempted homicide charges for stabbing another woman in town of Madison

Two women, one of whom was in a relationship with the victim, were charged with attempted homicide Wednesday for an attack in which one of the women held the victim down while the other stabbed her 11 times Tuesday in the town of Madison.

Alizae Boatwright, 31, is facing an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge for allegedly stabbing the victim. Belinda Jackson, 36, was charged with being party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide for pinning the victim, who is Jackson's girlfriend, to the ground, according to the criminal complaint. Boatwright and Jackson are also in a relationship.

The victim sustained several serious injuries, including a slash from the top right side of her face down to her chin that exposed her teeth and jaw, a 6- to 12-inch cut on her left thigh and a 10-inch cut on her back, the criminal complaint states. She was hospitalized and needed surgery.

According to the criminal complaint:

Town of Madison police responded to the 2200 block of Woodview Court just before 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a threat. An officer found the victim bleeding heavily, and she was taken to the hospital.