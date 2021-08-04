2 women face attempted homicide charges for stabbing another woman in town of Madison

Two women, one of whom was in a relationship with the victim, were charged with attempted homicide Wednesday for an attack in which one of the women held the victim down while the other stabbed her 11 times Tuesday in the town of Madison.
Alizae Boatwright, 31, is facing an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge for allegedly stabbing the victim. Belinda Jackson, 36, was charged with being party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide for pinning the victim, who is Jackson's girlfriend, to the ground, according to the criminal complaint. Boatwright and Jackson are also in a relationship.
The victim sustained several serious injuries, including a slash from the top right side of her face down to her chin that exposed her teeth and jaw, a 6- to 12-inch cut on her left thigh and a 10-inch cut on her back, the criminal complaint states. She was hospitalized and needed surgery.
According to the criminal complaint:
Town of Madison police responded to the 2200 block of Woodview Court just before 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a threat. An officer found the victim bleeding heavily, and she was taken to the hospital.
The victim told police Boatwright had threatened her on a Facebook call shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday and again on a three-way call with Jackson.
Worried the two would damage her car, the victim went outside to move it. On her way back home, she saw Jackson's car pull up with Boatwright inside. The victim approached them, hoping to resolve the conflict, she told officers.
Boatwright cocked her fist back and tried to punch the victim, but the victim threw a punch back at Boatwright instead, the victim told police. Then Jackson grabbed the victim and held her to the ground.
As the victim was pinned, Boatwright started stabbing her, yelling, "I'm going to kill you. I'm going to (expletive) kill you," the victim told police. Boatwright also bit the victim's right thumb.
Eventually, Jackson stopped holding her down, and Jackson and Boatwright drove away.
Later police interviewed Jackson and Boatwright separately when they showed up at Meriter Hospital.
Boatwright changed her story multiple times before telling police she no longer wanted to speak. When an officer arrested her, she became belligerent.
Boatwright had a brace on her left wrist and a cut on her outer left forearm.
Jackson told police her memory of the incident was fuzzy, but claimed she and Boatwright were driving when they stopped to take a walk in the middle of the night, and then were attacked and stabbed.
An officer noticed Jackson's left ring finger was slightly disfigured, an injury "consistent with someone who was holding a knife which slipped and cut themselves while they were attempting to cut something else."
Both Jackson and Boatwright were taken to the Dane County Jail.
Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson on Wednesday set a $15,000 cash bail for Boatwright and a $6,000 cash bail for Jackson.