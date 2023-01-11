 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
MADISON | GREENBUSH AREA

2 women attacked in apparent sexual assaults in Greenbush area, Madison police say

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

The same man apparently tried to sexually assault two different women in the Greenbush neighborhood Tuesday night, Madison police said.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

A man reportedly attacked each woman from behind. Both fought him off and left the area just before 7 p.m., said police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.

“The Madison Police Department is investigating each incident independently but believes there is a possibility these attacks were committed by the same suspect,” Fryer said.

“Each of their attacks appears to be sexual in nature,” Fryer said.

In the first incident, the man accosted a woman near Park and Erin streets. After she warded him off, he approached her again by St. Mary’s Hospital before 911 dispatchers advised her to go into the hospital before law enforcement arrived.

Minutes later, a man attacked another woman in the area of Emerald and Orchard streets before she left the area with the assistance of a concerned citizen.

People are also reading…

City and UW-Madison Police will be putting extra resources into policing the area, Fryer said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Police move on coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics