2 women arrested after threatening Macy's employees, fleeing in stolen car

Madison police arrested two women Tuesday after they threatened employees at Macy's then fled in a previously stolen car.

Officers responded to Hilldale Mall at around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after a report of two women threatening some employees at Macy's, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. The women fled in the previously stolen car before officers arrived on scene.

Officers found the car, a white 2015 Chrysler 200 reported stolen on Feb. 21, soon after, and the women were arrested. Twanna N. Johnson, 31, was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant for theft. Molly M. Williams, 30, was tentatively charged with disorderly conducts and two counts of felony bail jumping.

The car was returned to the owner.

