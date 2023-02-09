Two woman were arrested Wednesday night after shots were fired following a disturbance at a Janesville bar that kicked them out, Janesville police reported.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, police were sent to a disturbance in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street in which two women later identified as Olivia F. Abarca and Jamie B. Payton were in an argument with a bartender which turned into a physical disturbance, resulting in them being escorted out by staff, Sgt. Rogelio Carrasco said in a statement.

An off-duty officer who was on her way home heard gunshots as she drove by the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street, Abarca and Payton ran through a parking lot and went into an apartment in the 300 block of Dodge Street, and multiple shell casings were located in the parking lot, Carrasco said.

Both Payton and Abarca were arrested, a search warrant was drafted for the residence they entered, and a gun was recovered in the search, as well as THC and drug paraphernalia in the general area that two children had access to, Carrasco said.

Abarca, 34, of Janesville, was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, battery and bail jumping and released upon being processed at the police department, Carrasco said.

Payton, 39, of Janesville, was held at the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, battery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, child neglect - protection from exposure to controlled substance, and intoxicated use of a firearm, Carrasco said.