Two Wisconsin police officers were killed Saturday afternoon while conducting a traffic stop in the village of Cameron in Barron County, the state Department of Justice said.

According to the DOJ, an officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop at about 3:38 p.m. Gunfire was exchanged, and one Chetek police officer and one Cameron police officer died at the scene.

The person involved was taken to a hospital and later died, the DOJ said.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading an investigation of the incident with assistance from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, State Patrol, State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with the investigation, the DOJ said.