2 Wisconsin men who entered US Capitol during Jan. 6 riot sentenced to probation

Markofski's attorney, Jonas Bednarek, said Markofski has already suffered secondary harm as a result of his arrest. Markofski lost his job with Kwik Trip in La Crosse, Bednarek said, and the Army National Guard has begun proceedings to strip his security clearances. He was also placed on probation at Viterbo University for two years for non-academic misconduct.

Nelson, a psychiatric technician at Mendota Mental Health Institute, served in the Air National Guard for six years. Since his arrest, said his attorney, federal defender Jessica Ettinger, he has been "shaken and embarrassed" by the attention he has received and has "cut out any inkling of toxic politics" from his life to focus on his future.

In addition to probation, each was ordered to pay $500 restitution to help pay for the estimated $1.5 million damage done to the Capitol during the riot. Nelson was fined $2,500, while Markofski was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. Each was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service within a year.

Closing the 90-minute hearing, Bates told both men that it was their acceptance of responsibility, cooperation with investigators and contrition that kept them from receiving a harsher sentence.