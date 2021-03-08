2 vehicles stolen, garage door damaged at Southwest Side home, Madison police say

Two vehicles were stolen and the garage door was damaged at a Southwest Side home early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 3:50 a.m., a couple in the 2800 block of Maple View Drive woke up to a loud noise coming from their garage. When they went to check on it, they found their Toyota Rav4 and Toyota Camry were missing and major damage to their garage door and frame likely caused by whoever stole their vehicles, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

A short time later, an officer spotted the stolen Rav4 driving recklessly on McCormick Avenue on the North Side. It pulled into a nearby parking lot, and as the officer investigated, the Rav4 took off again at a high rate of speed, Grigg said.

The officer soon discovered the stolen Toyota Camry unoccupied in the parking lot, Grigg said.

Since her purse was in the stolen Rav4, the owner canceled her credit cards, Grigg said.

No arrests have been reported.

