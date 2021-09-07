2 vehicles stolen from Near West Side residences on Sunday

Two vehicles were stolen from Near West Side homes on Sunday, Madison police said.
The first vehicle was stolen from a residence on Chapman and Gregory Street around 8 a.m. The thief took a garage opener from an unlocked black Volkswagen Golf parked outside. The thief then entered the residence, stealing a wallet and car keys before fleeing in the car, police said.
Hours later, the Volkswagen Golf was linked to a purse snatching on the Southwest Side. A victim's purse was taken while shopping at the 6500 block of McKee Road at 12:25 p.m., with the thief driving away in the stolen Volkswagen.
A separate vehicle was stolen later Sunday evening from a home on the 200 block of Westmorland Boulevard, five minutes from the residence at Gregory Street. The victim said their red Honda CRV was stolen from their driveway at 11:47 p.m., adding they were unsure if a valet key had been left in the car.
In another theft reported on Friday, an FAL rifle was stolen from a locked vehicle broken into at the 500 block of West Johnson Street at 5:13 p.m.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
