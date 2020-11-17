 Skip to main content
2 treated for smoke inhalation after cooking fire displaces Sun Prairie duplex residents
2 treated for smoke inhalation after cooking fire displaces Sun Prairie duplex residents

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue, generic file photo from Facebook page
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a cooking fire Monday displaced residents of a duplex, the Sun Prairie Fire Department reported.

Sun Prairie Emergency Services responded about 5 p.m. to the 2000 block of Wyoming Avenue on a report of a residential structure fire, and arriving crews confirmed that the two-family duplex had been evacuated, Lt. Corey Quinn said in an incident report.

Firefighters entered one unit of the duplex and found a kitchen fire that they extinguished, then searched the rest of the home and found no other fire, before ventilating the structure, Quinn said.

One unit of the duplex sustained extensive smoke damage and was deemed uninhabitable, with families from both units relocated, Quinn said.

Two residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and damage was estimated at $20,000, Quinn said.

The department noted that cooking fires are the top cause of home fires and home injuries, and the leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking.

