2 teens hospitalized after North Side shooting, police say

A shooting on the North Side left two teen boys hospitalized Wednesday evening, Madison police said.
The shooting took place around 5:20 p.m. on the 2900 block of Dryden Drive, near the road’s intersection with Northport Drive, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
Two suspected shooters drove away from the scene before police arrived, Fryer said, and no arrests were made.
Police were continuing to investigate at the scene.
The condition of the two teens was not known, Fryer said.
Photos: Boaters navigate through Paddle and Portage
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.