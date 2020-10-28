2 teens arrested in July 6 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on West Side, Madison police say

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in a July 6 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the West Side, Madison police reported.
Lazerek B. Austin, of Verona, and Donivan L. Douglas, of Madison, were booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree reckless endangerment after being arrested by the Madison Police Department Violent Crime Unit, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement,
An 18-year-old from Verona was driving onto the West Beltline from South Gammon Road around 11:30 p.m. on July 6 when an SUV pulled up next to him and a passenger in the SUV fired multiple rounds at him, striking his car three times, DeSpain said.
Officers later recovered six shell casings at the scene, DeSpain said.
