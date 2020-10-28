 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 teens arrested in July 6 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on West Side, Madison police say
alert

2 teens arrested in July 6 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on West Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in a July 6 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the West Side, Madison police reported.

Lazerek B. Austin, of Verona, and Donivan L. Douglas, of Madison, were booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree reckless endangerment after being arrested by the Madison Police Department Violent Crime Unit, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement,

An 18-year-old from Verona was driving onto the West Beltline from South Gammon Road around 11:30 p.m. on July 6 when an SUV pulled up next to him and a passenger in the SUV fired multiple rounds at him, striking his car three times, DeSpain said.

Officers later recovered six shell casings at the scene, DeSpain said.

Road rage incidents involving guns top recent notable crime news in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics