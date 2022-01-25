 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 teens arrested in armed burglary of Sun Prairie home, police say
alert

2 teens arrested in armed burglary of Sun Prairie home, police say

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two teens have been arrested in the armed burglary Tuesday of a Sun Prairie home, police reported.

The armed burglars entered the unlocked home on Sun Prairie’s west side about 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Lt. Ryan Cox said in a statement after the crime.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The burglars did not interact with residents of the home before they left in a vehicle, Cox said, and no information was provided on what, if anything, was stolen.

On Monday, Cox said in an update to his report of last week that two 17-year-old boys had been arrested in the case.

The first was arrested Friday with assistance from Madison police, and “continued efforts” over the weekend resulted in the second arrest.

Jamier Frazier, of Fitchburg, and Tavis Thurman, of Madison, were booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charges of felony burglary while armed, Cox said.

The case remains active and Sun Prairie police ask anyone with information to contact them at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics