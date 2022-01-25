2 teens arrested in armed burglary of Sun Prairie home, police say

Two teens have been arrested in the armed burglary Tuesday of a Sun Prairie home, police reported.
The armed burglars entered the unlocked home on Sun Prairie’s west side about 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Lt. Ryan Cox said in a statement after the crime.
The burglars did not interact with residents of the home before they left in a vehicle, Cox said, and no information was provided on what, if anything, was stolen.
On Monday, Cox said in an update to his report of last week that two 17-year-old boys had been arrested in the case.
The first was arrested Friday with assistance from Madison police, and “continued efforts” over the weekend resulted in the second arrest.
Jamier Frazier, of Fitchburg, and Tavis Thurman, of Madison, were booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charges of felony burglary while armed, Cox said.
The case remains active and Sun Prairie police ask anyone with information to contact them at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
