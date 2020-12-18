2 teens arrested for attempted homicide in Sun Prairie shooting investigation, police say

Sun Prairie police, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, arrested two teenagers this week involved in an ongoing shooting investigation in Sun Prairie that was believed to be targeted.
A 16-year-old boy, of Madison, was taken to the Dane County Jail Friday on tentative charges of first-degree attempted homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety, Sun Prairie police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said. The boy was identified as the shooter from the incident. He was taken into custody as Sun Prairie police, with the help from several Dane County agencies, executed four search warrants.
Trenton Holsten, 19, of Sun Prairie, was taken into custody on Monday at the Kwik Trip gas station on West Broadway in Madison, Konopacki said. Madison police, the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted Sun Prairie police in finding and arresting Holsten. A handgun and marijuana were also seized during his arrest.
Konopacki said Holsten was initially booked into the Dane County Jail on a probation hold but will be charged with first-degree attempted homicide as party to a crime, two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety as party to a crime and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.
Sun Prairie police officers responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Clarmar Drive at around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 after multiple gunshots were reported. The shooting between a dark sedan and white Nissan Pathfinder was believed to be targeted based on the initial investigation. The Pathfinder was damaged and seized by police, while the sedan had fled from the area.
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are pending. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department's non-emergency line at 608-837-7336. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 608-837-6300.
Father charged in death of infant son tops recent notable crime-related news in Madison area