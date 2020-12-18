2 teens arrested for attempted homicide in Sun Prairie shooting investigation, police say

Sun Prairie police, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, arrested two teenagers this week involved in an ongoing shooting investigation in Sun Prairie that was believed to be targeted.

A 16-year-old boy, of Madison, was taken to the Dane County Jail Friday on tentative charges of first-degree attempted homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety, Sun Prairie police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said. The boy was identified as the shooter from the incident. He was taken into custody as Sun Prairie police, with the help from several Dane County agencies, executed four search warrants.

Trenton Holsten, 19, of Sun Prairie, was taken into custody on Monday at the Kwik Trip gas station on West Broadway in Madison, Konopacki said. Madison police, the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted Sun Prairie police in finding and arresting Holsten. A handgun and marijuana were also seized during his arrest.

